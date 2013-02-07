Joe Budden’s No Love Lost Expected To Sell 25-30K In Its 1st Week

Joe Budden’s No Love Lost release is looking to do tepid, but not terrible, numbers in its first week. The Love & Hip Hop New York star’s latest release is expected to push between 25,000-30,000 units.

The third album falls below his 2003 self-titled debut, which sold 63,000 copies in its first week, but well above that of his sophomore effort, Padded Room. Released in 2009, Padded Room did 13,451 in week one, but received mostly positive reviews.

Powered by the popularity of appearing on LHHNY, Budden made a good move by not waiting to drop new music. “I’ve tried to eliminate as many of the middlemen as possible in my career, so the fans are dealing with me and the music,” he told Billboard. “I wasn’t relying on the label to keep me relevant. It was about the relationship between me and the fans. That’s been a good model for me for success.”

He teamed with Lil Wayne, Fabolous and Tank for the album’s lead single “She Put It Down,” which just so happens to and sound like an ode to ex-girlfriend and cast member, Tahiry Jose.

If you haven’t gotten No Love Lost yet, you can do so here.

Photo: Chad Griffith