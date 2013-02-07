Joey Bada$$ ft. Big K.R.I.T. & Smoke DZA – “Underground Airplay” [VIDEO]

Joey Bada$$ ditches the beef and returns to the music in possibly the best way imaginable on a new track, titled “Underground Airplay.” Joined by Smokers Club affiliates, Smoke DZA and Big K.R.I.T., the young rapper ups the ante on his 90s revivalist sound on this slight posse cut.

The song comes complete with raw, unfiltered lyricism and some ill boom-bap production that you’re sure to enjoy. The gritty track received an equally gritty visual treatment courtesy of Coodie and Chike of Creative Control, who garbed the trio in all black and literally took it underground. The locale appears to be a train yard somewhere in New York City, but it does the trick by adding to the track’s grimey aesthetic.

“Underground Airplay” will appear on Ecko Unlimited’s (yes, the clothing line) forthcoming mixtape, also titled Underground Airplay. At the moment, there’s no word on who else will appear on the project or when it’s scheduled to release.

See the visuals for the cut below.

Photo: MTV