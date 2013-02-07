Noah “40” Shebib Says He Doesn’t Know How Much Of Drake’s Album Is Completed

It’s hard to say where Drake’s career would be if it wasn’t for his partner in crime, Noah “40” Shebib.

The producer/engineer is the most important person in Drake’s creative process as he has a hand in every song or feature for the Grammy-nominated artist. That won’t change on Drizzy’s third still-untitled solo album, which is tentatively scheduled for a 2013 release.

The album’s first single, “Started From The Bottom” was released last week and as a part of The Hollywood Reporter’s Pop Top 35 hitmakers, 40 spoke with the publication on the progress of the album.

” I don’t know, I don’t know. Every day it changes. That’s tough. That’s a hard thing to say. It depends. Because you know we work, and we have ideas and we have songs but as we create more songs, the shape of the album will change and the progression of it will change,” 40 says about the album’s progress.

“As much as we might be sure that we’re on a path and we’re… We’re sort of working sequentially right now. We feel like we have 1, 2, 3, you know we’re going 4, 5, 6. That’s how we’re moving forward, in order of the actual playlist of the album,” 40 elaborates.

“But as we make more music that fits in other places, it will change and adjust as far as how many songs, or how far we’re going to go so it’s yet to be discovered. We’re still too early to make a call about whether or not we’re half done or a quarter done or 75 percent done. I mean, it could be any of the above.”

Read the full interview with 40 on THR.

Photo: HHW