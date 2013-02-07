PETA Slams Beyoncé For Using Python & Iguana Skin To Make Super Bowl Outfit [PHOTOS]

PETA has had it out for Beyoncé for a while now. They unsuccessfully tried to ambush her at a restaurant a few years back, but she has yet to respond to their cries.

The latest problem that the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has against the Houston songbird is her halftime costume which was made in party by python and iguana skin.

“We would take a bet that if Beyoncé watched our video exposés … she’d probably not want to be seen again in anything made of snakes, lizards, rabbits or other animals who died painfully,” the organization said in a statement. “Today’s fashions are trending toward humane vegan options, and Beyoncé’s Super Bowl outfit missed the mark on that score.”

PETA is known for its interesting tactics in getting celebrities attention. They have blasted the likes of Usher, Diddy, and Kanye West, and even garnered support in the rap game, thanks to Waka Flocka Flame. The Brick Squad leader posed nude for their “Ink not Mink” campaign.

Beyoncé hasn’t said anything about this newest PETA, but her publicist has been busy this week trying to reel in her “unflattering” Super Bowl photos. Earlier in the week, BuzzFeed posted an email from the 31-year-old’s press rep, requesting that flicks of Bey making weird performance faces be removed. BuzzFeed responded by publishing the email, and compiling a group of hilarious Photoshopped images.

