Gospel Writers Sue Rick Ross, Jay-Z & Dr. Dre Over “3 Kings”

Gospel writers Clara Shepherd Warrick and Jimmy Lee Weary are suing the makers of the God Forgives, I Don’t song, “3 Kings.”

Rick Ross, Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, Jake One and Universal Music Group have all been named in the lawsuit from Warrick and Weary, who own the rights to 1976’s “I’m So Grateful (Keep In Touch).” The song’s sample which was made by the Gospel duo say that “3 Kings” message connects them to a song that is against their values.

“The video includes very graphic depictions of drug use, vulgarity, nudity, gun violence, criminal conduct, actions demeaning to women and many other items that are certainly inconsistent with Plaintiffs’ wishes for how Plaintiffs’ song would be portrayed,” the lawsuit says, according to All Hip Hop.

The group also believe that the song’s appearance in the upcoming GRAMMY awards will cause irreparable damage to their reputation.

“Once the Grammy Awards are broadcast, the listeners will be alerted to existence of Plaintiffs song, at which time it will be subjected worldwide to irreparable harm of being linked to defendant’s song,” said the group’s legal reputation.

Weary is listed on Rick Ross’ album as a writer of the song, however, Weary says he was never contacted for permission nor was he paid for the song. Weary and Warrick are suing for copyright infringement, unfair trade practices, unfair competition by misappropriation, conversion and unjust enrichment.

Photo: YouTube