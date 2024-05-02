Subscribe
News

Ye & Ty Dolla $ign ft. North West “Talking,” Boosie “F’d Up Fr Fr” & More | Daily Visuals 5.1.24

North West makes her directorial debut courtesy of Kanye West and Boosie Badazz went and messed with the wrong one. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on May 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Rolling Loud California 2024

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Kanye West has made it be known that he doesn’t want his kids exploited in any way, shape or form on social media. But when it comes to the music game, he doesn’t seem to mind giving his firstborn, North West, a helping hand in getting her career started.

In the visuals to “Talking,” North West makes her unexpected directorial debut as she takes center stage with some of her adolescent peers who join her for a fun ride in a drop top convertible and share a prayer at the dinner table before North gets some boxing lessons from dear old dad, Kanye. Man, we really hope North and Blue Ivy don’t grow up to have some kind of weird celebrity kids rivalry. Just sayin.’

Boosie  Badazz meanwhile finds himself having some relationship drama and for his clip to “F’d Up Fr Fr,” the rapper is caught in a tit-for-tat situation as his boo does him dirty after learning about his own promiscuous ways. It’s a cold game out there.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Danny Boy featuring Snoop Dogg, Bankroll Buna, and more.

YE & TY DOLLA $IGN FT. NORTH WEST – “TALKING”

BOOSIE BADAZZ – “F’D UP FR FR”

DANNY BOY FT. SNOOP DOGG – “SO HIGH”

BANKROLL BUNA – “PHARAOH”

SHAYBO – “GET IT”

MELLO BUCKZZ – “SKITTLES”

D4M $LOAN – “ERYKAH BADU”

BIG YAVO – “YOU AIN’T NEVA”

RELATED TAGS

Daily Visuals

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023
News

Kanye West Apparently 2-Pieced The Wrong Man When Standing Up For His Wife

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close