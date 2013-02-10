Chris Brown Crashes & Totals Porsche 911, Blames Paparazzi [PHOTOS]

Chris Brown totalled his car in Los Angeles yesterday and he’s placing the blame on overzealous paparazzi. According to his reps, Brown was driving his black Porsche 911 Turbo S convertible when he crashed it trying to get away from a couple of photographers.

A rep for Brown tells TMZ he was driving in his car — on his way to a charity event — when he was cut off by two vehicles. The rep claims “the occupants jumped out, with cameras, and aggressively approached his vehicle. In an effort to remove himself from the situation, he began to back down an alley at which point his was cut off by two additional vehicles.” The rep continued, “Chris’ vehicle was totaled due to this agressive pursuit by the paparazzi. He is okay.” Brown’s car can be seen in the photo above, after it had been taken to the tow yard.

The Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed that Brown was in a single car accident (he crashed into a wall) at 12:03pm and the car was towed from the scene. From the looks of the car (see the photos in the gallery), it’s the same ride Breezy was pulled over in for speeding in on February 2.

It’s been a busy week for Brown. On February 6, he was in court to face allegations that he fabricated some of the community service he was ordered to fulfill for assaulting Rihanna four years ago. The Bajan Pop singer is over it considering she accompanied him to the court date.

Maybe Chris Brown isn’t all that great a driver, or the paparazzi was just out of pocket? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Check out pics of Breezy’s now “totalled” whip, which retails for about $161,000, in the gallery.

