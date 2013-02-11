Kanye West, Jay-Z & Drake Take Home Early GRAMMYs During Pre-Show

Kanye West, Jay-Z, Drake and Rihanna were some of the big winners during the pre-show of the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

The Throne’s hit single, “Ni**as In Paris” won two GRAMMY awards for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. The two megastars weren’t at the event but Chauncey “Hit-Boy” Hollis, the song’s producer, accepted the award on behalf of the rappers.

Drake’s Take Care beat out Nas’ Life Is Good, 2 Chainz’s Based On A T.R.U. Story, Lupe Fiasco‘s Food & Liquor 2: The Great American Rap Album Part 1, Rick Ross‘ God Forgives, I Don’t and The Roots’ Undun for Rap Album of The Year.

Rihanna and Calvin Harris won a GRAMMY award for best Short Form Music Video and Beyonce won Best Traditional R&B Performance for her 4 hit single, “Love On Top.” Miguel won Best R&B Song for “Adorn,” and Usher took home a statue for Best R&B Performance with “Climax.”

Best Rap/Sung collaboration is shaping up to be the only televised Hip-Hop category, stay tuned to Hip-Hop Wired to check out the winners and performances from the biggest night in music.

—

Photo: Grammy.com