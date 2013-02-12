Curren$y – “Mary” [VIDEO]

Every wonder what a day in the Jet Life is like? Curren$y shows us in his video for “Mary.”

This is the first of hopefully many more visuals from his powerful New Jet City mixtape. Following the lyrics of the record, The Hot Spitta starts off his day with some prayers and a morning blunt.

He then tries to determine which of his collection of Jordans he wants to rock, he puts on some gold and he’s ready to take a ride in his mint condition ’96 Impala. One can assume that after joy riding, Spitta will be heading out to the studio and put in some work. This CJ Wallis-directed video is the first visual off of the NJC tape since its release.

You can download Curren$y’s New Jet City here, which also features the likes of Rick Ross, Wiz Khalifa, Jadakiss, Juvenile, French Montana, Juicy J, Styles P, Lloyd, Trinidad James and Young Roddy.

Check out “Mary” down after the jump.

Photo: YouTube