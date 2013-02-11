Drake Announces 3rd Album Title; Hints At “Started From The Bottom” Remix [VIDEO]

Last night was a big night for Drake. After winning his first ever Grammy award, he released a video for “Started From The Bottom,” and announced the title of his third solo album.

“I think music is a process that we all go through. It’s an evolution, you are constantly figuring out what works for you,” said Drake. “Should you direct your own videos? Should you be more involved in certain aspects? I think that Take Care I really found myself, found my stride and I’m excited to continue with the new album which is titled Nothing Was The Same. I’m just excited about life in general.”

The winner of the “Best Rap Album” Grammy award also broke down to FUSE News exactly how he found out about winning his first ever golden gramophone. “We were watching on the iPad, the pre-telecast and it kept cutting out and then it cut right back on right for the moment,” said Drake. “Then they said Take Care and I almost was like… It almost didn’t sound like my album. Then we just started going nuts and we all got out literally in the middle of the street, blocked cars and we all hugged and then when I got back in the care I realized that I had torn my suit.”

After the jump, check out the interviews as well as the OVO founder hinting at an official remix for his lead single.

