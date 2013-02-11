Beyoncé Headlining 19th Annual ESSENCE Festival In New Orleans

Just a week ago, Beyoncé announced her upcoming “The Mrs. Carter Show” world tour to the delight of her fans. For the U.S. portion of the tour, Queen B will give an exclusive performance at the 2013 ESSENCE Festival this summer in New Orleans at the Superdome.

ESSENCE announced the addition of Beyoncé to the lineup, stating that the Houston bombshell will headline one of the three nighttime shows of the festival which takes place on July 4-7.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Beyoncé back to the 2013 ESSENCE Festival line-up,” said Essence Communications president Michelle Ebanks via a press statement. “She is truly the ultimate ESSENCE woman. If you missed her tour de force in New Orleans, please join us this Fourth of July weekend so that you can experience it live for yourself at the ESSENCE Festival. The ESSENCE Festival features the best in music, culture, arts and entertainment—all of which Beyoncé captures through her extraordinary gifts.”

The show addition marks a return for Beyoncé, who last performed at the festival in 2009 as a soloist. Jay-Z’s wife and Destiny’s Child were also headliners in 2005. Joining Beyoncé in the Big Easy will be Jill Scott, LL Cool J, New Edition, Maxwell and more.

To grab tickets for 2013 ESSENCE Festival, click this link.

Photo: Christopher Polk