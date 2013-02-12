Drake Done Did It: 15 Essential “Started From the Bottom” GIFs [PHOTOS]

If Justin Timberlake is the current king of flourish on the Pop/R&B side, then Drake has to be his Hip-Hop counterpart. No rapper has kicked off 2013 better than the YMCMB superstar, who set the Internets ablaze with visuals for his new track, “Started From the Bottom,” during Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

Drizzy, who’s no stranger to ridicule, channelled all of the hate and released one of the most stuntastic videos of recent memory. Whether he’s walking alongside a baby powder white Bentley in the snow or Diddy-bopping in front of his billboard overlooking his native Toronto, the “Headlines” rapper’s video makes for an array of GIF worthy moments.

Since Drake landed a Grammy for Best Rap Album with Take Care, only to announce the title of his forthcoming project, Nothing Was The Same, soon after, we’ll say that any stunting to come is warranted. And while the majority of us can only dream of living that opulently, it’s certainly fun to watch.

Check below to see our 15 most essential “Started From the Bottom” GIFs.

