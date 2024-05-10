Subscribe
Cam Wells & Benny The Butcher “Tony Two Tone,” Young Breed ft. Rick Ross “Hold Up Wait” & More | Daily Visuals 5.9.24

Cam Wells welcomes Benny The Butcher to Miami and Young Breed and Rick Ross pose in front of Ross' ill-fated private jet. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on May 9, 2024

For a while there it seemed like Benny The Butcher was in every other music video as he was doing features all over the board and collecting all the bags, but lately the Buffalo representative has seemingly been MIA as of late and letting his Black Soprano Family do them.

Coming back off the bench The Butcher returns as he heads down to Miami to link up with Cam Wells for the visuals to “Tony Two Tone” where the two take in the South Beach vibes and politic on the street before hitting the club and performing for a crowd eager to see the men do their thing.

Keeping the scene in Miami, Young Breed and Rick Ross cross paths and in their clip for “Hold Up Wait,” the two kick it with a few thick young women before landing at the airport where they style in front of Rick Ross’ private jet that crash landed in Texas just a few days ago. We wonder if that happened right after shooting this video. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Dirty Red, Larry June, and more.

CAM WELLS & BENNY THE BUTCHER – “TONY TWO TONE”

YOUNG BREED FT. RICK ROSS – “HOLD UP WAIT”

DIRTY RED – “I LIKE ME”

LARRY JUNE – “MEET ME IN NAPA”

KALAN.FRFR – “EVERYBODY”

408 DARWIN – “GANG GANG”

JAE STEPHENS – “WET”

BIG MEEL – “SNAKES INA GRASS”

BUILTTOSHRED – “NEW YORK”

