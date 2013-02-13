Beyoncé Celebrates Life Is But A Dream Premiere With Jay-Z, Oprah & More [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Beyoncé celebrated the premiere of her HBO special, Life Is But A Dream last night in New York City.

Jay-Z, Solange, Tina Knowles, Oprah, The-Dream, Angela Bassett, Luke James, ?uestlove, Chris Rock, Russell Simmons, Victor Cruz, and more all were in the house to take in the premiere of the much-hyped documentary that makes it’s world premiere this Sunday.

Before the film was shown to the crowd, the iconic entertainer sat down with Oprah for an interview where she revealed that her daughter, Blue Ivy, was the inspiration behind the film’s title. “People are going to be amazed. … People are going to feel a connection to her that they didn’t feel before because she shows us how real she is,” Oprah told omg! INSIDER. after the event. “I think that documentary is a game changer.”

Oprah’s Next Chapter wit h Beyoncé airs this Saturday, February 16, at 8 p.m. on the OWN Network followed by Life Is But a Dream airing at 9 p.m. on HBO. Check out video and photos from the premiere last night down after the jump.

—

Photo: WireImage/Splash News/ Instagram

