T-Pain Says Future Doesn’t Know How To Use Auto-Tune [LISTEN]

T-Pain recently let his feelings known about Future in an Instagram post that went live earlier this week.

After saying the Bugatti sports car that appeared in Ace Hood’s “Bugatti” video was the Thr33 Ringz rapper’s old ride, Pain went to Hot 93.7 to take aim at the artist’s ability to use Auto-Tune. Pain did go on to commend the Pluto rapper’s song writing abilities.

“I don’t think Future gets the technology very well. I don’t think he understands how it actually works,” said the Grammy Award winner. “He’s writing great songs. He’s a great writer. Keep in mind, you can use Auto-Tune and you can know how to work perfectly, but you still have to know how to write a good song. Just because he sound good dosen’t mean he’s saying good stuff. As far as how he uses Auto-Tune, I don’t think he knows how it works. I think he’s thinking that you just turn it on, and then it just happens. But nah, he writes great, great hooks and great songs themselves. I just don’t think he actually knows how to use Auto-Tune yet.”

The “Buy U A Drink” singer refused to claim sour grapes, stating that Future Hendrix is on top right now and doing his thing.

“A lot of people don’t sing with it, a lot of people just sing and then put it on after, which is a terrible mistake. There’s a lot of stuff you’ve gotta know about Auto-Tune before you can start using it, because it’s the hot thing to do,” he said. “But Future’s still great right now, he’s doing his thing.”

