Gucci Mane Disses A$AP Ferg Over Trap Lord Name [PHOTOS]

Gucci Mane has never been one to hold back his feelings and the Trap God 2 rapper has now set his sights on A$AP Mob member, A$AP Ferg.

“ASAP whoever calling his mixtape trap lord ni**as need to get off my d**k and let they momma get on it,” Gucci recently tweeted in reference to Ferg’s upcoming tape Trap Lord. La Flare released his brand new mixtape last night, Trap God 2, and has been a trending topic on Twitter for the entire day.

Ferg, who has been burning up the country with his breakout single “Work,” responded to the Bricksquad rapper by calling him “washed up.” He went on to say that “there is a difference between Lords and Gods. Lords never worry, Trap Lord!”

Ferg performed in New York City last night at the famed SOB’s and brought out A$AP Rocky among other artists for the energetic show. Ferg recently signed a record deal with RCA Records, the same label that houses Rocky, and is planning to release his solo debut album Trap Lord under the imprint.

