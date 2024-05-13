Subscribe
News

Flavor Flav Agrees To Use His Legendary Hypeman Skills To Help Boost US Women’s Water Polo Team At 2024 Summer Games

The co-founder of the iconic rap group Public Enemy and reality star will do his part after being moved by Steffens post. He is finalizing a deal to become an official sponsor and hypeman for USA Water Polo, hoping to give them a bigger spotlight.

Published on May 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Flavor Flav Becomes US Women's Water Polo Team's Hypeman

Source: Scott Legato / Getty / Flavor Flav

The US women’s water polo team aims for an unprecedented fourth consecutive gold at the 2024 Summer Olympics, but that isn’t attracting much attention. Team member Maggie Steffens is making a loud case that her squad needs support, and one person is stepping up to the plate to get people excited about them.

FLAVORRRR FLAAAAAVVVVV has signed up to use his legendary hypeman skills to spread the word about the US women’s water polo squad.

The co-founder of the iconic rap group Public Enemy and reality star will do his part after being moved by Steffens post. He is finalizing a deal to become an official sponsor and hypeman for USA Water Polo, hoping to give them a bigger spotlight.

Flav has already hit the ground running and is taking his new gig seriously. He highlights some of the team’s standout players on X, formerly Twitter.

Flav Promises To Be Team’s Biggest Hypeman

Speaking with the AP on Friday, Flav said, “When I come out and I watch this water polo team … ‘USA! USA!’ Yo, I’m going to be the biggest hype man that they ever had in their life. I’m going to be bigger than any cheerleader that they had in their life. I’m going to cheer this team on, and I’m going to cheer this team into winning a gold medal.”

Flav made the decision after his manager brought the post to his attention.

“One thing about me, I know what it feels like to want to see a dream come true,” said Flav. “I know what it feels like to want to achieve a goal, and I’m the type of person that, if I see you trying, then I’m going to do whatever I can to help you.”

Salute to Flavor Flav and go TEAM USA!

RELATED TAGS

flavor flav Summer Olympics

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023
News

Kanye West Apparently 2-Pieced The Wrong Man When Standing Up For His Wife

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close