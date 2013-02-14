Chris Brown & Drake Sue Each Other Over Nightclub Brawl

Well this is an interesting development. Chris Brown may already be in legal hot water over claims that he never completed his community labor, but he’s trying to sue Drake over their nightclub brawl last year. Also, Drake is suing him.

The twosome engaged in a bottle-throwing incident that resulted in Brown’s bodyguard being bloodied and hospitalized, is the subject of a lawsuit filed by a man named Romain Julien.

Julien, who is a French model, is suing both parties for injuries he sustained in the altercation, prompting both to respond.

TMZ reports:

Now both Drake and Brown have filed legal docs — obtained by TMZ — in which they point the guilty finger at each other. It’s a little technical, but each is asking the judge to pin the blame on the other. Drake and Brown each claim they were not responsible for the fight and want the other to pay any damages in the event the model wins his suit. It’s the first time Brown and Drake — both of whom have been linked to Rihanna — have gone after each other in court.

Try as he might to adjust his reputation, Brown can’t seem to keep himself out of trouble. He and Frank Ocean got into a fight outside of a recording studio, yet another move that could have had his probation revoked.

