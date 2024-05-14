The MTA Releases New Limited Edition Ice Spice MetroCards

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

As of late the New York City MTA has been on their Hip-Hop fix giving some of the game’s biggest artists their own MetroCards for New Yorkers to collect. After seeing the likes of The Notorious B.I.G., Cam’ron and others get their faces plastered on plastic, the MTA has decided to give the Big Apple’s latest star her own train pass.

According to Blavity, Ice Spice will be the latest Hip-Hop artist to get her own limited edition MetroCard as she gears up to drop her highly-anticipated debut album, Y2K. Unfortunately for her millions of fans and followers, the MetroCards will be limited to a mere 50,000 cards, and already, people are gobbling them up to resell them online for anywhere between $30 to $4,000 (yes, you read that right). While we’re sure some fans will cough up a few dollars to own a MetroCard which features their favorite artist, we doubt anyone will pay the price of a used car for one. Well, maybe Jordan Poole would. Just sayin’.

As to why Ice Spice decided to name her album Y2K (y’all youngn’s don’t know nothing about that particular scare), Ice Spice was actually born Jan. 1, 2000 when computers were supposed to plunge the world back into the Stone Age and everyone was going to become cannibals. That did not happen, and people actually went vegan. Go figure.

Blavity reports:

During a recent interview with Zane Lowe for Apple 1, the 24-year-old, whose birthday is Jan. 1, 2000, discussed where she garnered inspiration for the record’s title and energy.

“Thankfully, I had my mom, so growing up, I’d see her really embody the Y2K aesthetic in its truest form,” she said. “It’s duck nails. It’s a tramp stamp. It’s brown lip liner, no matter where you go. So, thankfully, I had her as my inspo growing up. And of course just like the internet, you feel me? Just like anyone else.”

Considering the early 2000s aesthetic of Y2K, Ice Spice expressed her penchant for minimalism and how that played into the thought process behind naming the project.

“I have a book full of pages of album names and different ideas,” she shared. “I just really find the beauty in simplicity, and I was just like, ‘You know what, I want it to be short.’ I didn’t want it to be this super long phrase.”

We wonder what kind of numbers her debut album will do when it’s all said and done.

Did y’all got out and get an Ice Spice MetroCard? Would y’all pay $4,000 for one? What are y’all expectations for her debut album Y2K? Let us know in the comments section below.