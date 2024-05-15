Subscribe
News

Blue Note Jazz Festival: The Black Radio Experience Drops Lineup, John Legend, Jill Scott, & André 3000 Headlining

The Blue Note Jazz Festival will be hosted by veteran music journalist, Sway Calloway.

Published on May 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE

Blue Note Jazz Festival: The Black Radio Experience

The Blue Note Jazz Festival began in New York City in 2011 to honor the 30th anniversary of the famed Blue Note Jazz Club in Greenwich Village. Coming this summer, The Blue Note Jazz Festival: The Black Radio Experience will take place in Napa Valley, Calif. featuring John Legend, Jill Scott, and André 3000 as headliners.

Blue Note Jazz Festival: The Black Radio Experience

Source: Mathieu Bitton / @candytman

The Blue Note Jazz Festival hosted its first event in 2022 in Napa Valley and will return in 2024 with Robert Glasper, the festival’s artist-in-residence, setting the musical tone. As mentioned above, the vocal talents of John Legend and Jill Scott will be on display with André 3000 certain to bring his wind instruments to the stage. Joining the headliners are Musiq Soulchild and Marsha Ambrosius who will take the stage with Glasper for a special vocal performance.

The lineup is stacked and represents several facets of Black music including acts such as Andra Day, Ledisi, Common and Pete Rock, Madlib, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and more.

“Every year our festival in Napa brings a unique vibe, and this year we are bringing you the Black Radio Experience during Labor Day weekend with a dope list of artists for an exclusive hang,” Robert Glasper shared in a statement.

“This year’s event promises an even more boutique, intimate, and exclusive vibe than ever before, presenting an unparalleled caliber of iconic artists,” said Alex Kurland, Director of Programming of Blue Note. “Robert Glasper’s vision and inspiration shape the talent and tone of the entire experience,” added Kurland.

There will also be onsite after-parties hosted by Madlib, Pete Rock, and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

The event will be held over three days at The Meritage Resort & Spa along with an array of food and beverage options and among them will be Chef Darryl Bell’s ‘In the Vineyard’ Stateline Road Smokehouse. The resort itself also features breakfast and dinner buffets for those who wish to indulge.

Hotel and ticket packages are on sale now with three-day GA passes starting at $499 going on sale Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 9 AM PST/12 PM EST. VIP experiences are also available and attendees can learn more by clicking here.

The Blue Note Jazz Festival: The Black Radio Experience takes place between August 30 and September 1.

Blue Note Jazz Festival: The Black Radio Experience

Source: Mathieu Bitton / @candytman

Photo: Mathieu Bitton / @candytman

RELATED TAGS

andre 3000 jill scott John Legend Music Festival

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023
News

Kanye West Apparently 2-Pieced The Wrong Man When Standing Up For His Wife

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close