Peep The Latest Trailer For The 2nd Season Of ‘House Of The Dragon’

We’re just a few weeks away from once again getting swept up in the fantasy world of violence, dragons and weird incest when House of the Dragon premiers on HBO. To further amp up anticipation, we’ve gotten a new trailer showing us what we can expect in the second season of the hit HBO series.

Picking up where Season 1 left off, we see that King Aegon sits upon on the iron throne as he plots his revenge on his enemies while a civil war seems to be brewing amongst the Targaryns. Fans were asked to chose between the Black and Green councils just a few months ago. With King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra ready to duke it out for the Iron Throne, Daemon Targaryen seems to be calculating his next move while dragons run rampant and war is on the horizon.

Though we all know how this ends thanks to the events of Game of Thrones (that last season was still trash), this new season of House of the Dragon promises to be filled with violence, plot twists, and of course, lots of fire breathing dragon action.

We. Can’t. Wait.

Check out the trailer for the second season of House of the Dragon, and let us know what your expectations are in the comments section below.