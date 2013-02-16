Curren$y – “Livin For The City” [VIDEO]

It’s no wonder that Curren$y remains one of Hip-Hop’s more omnipresent MCs. This month alone the Jet Life wordsmith dropped his New Jet City mixtape and a set of visuals for “Mary,” while providing a few notable guest appearances to boot. And this morning, Curren$y continued his wave of new product with a new video for “Livin For The City.”

Director CJ Wallis captured the New Orleans MC partaking in his favorite plant-based pastime, while rapping at various locales throughout the Big Easy. The overall tone of the visuals match the smooth soundscape of the King Thelonious-produced track.

Curren$y revealed that these moving images are in fact fresh off the presses when he tweeted, “Shot that ‘livin for the city’ video lastnight.. I’ll drop it after I enjoy a healthy breakfast..Go on and get it Goin.. # newjetcity.” Check out the full video below.

Photo: YouTube