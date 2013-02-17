Future, Tyga, Meek Mill & Mystikal – “Fly Rich” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Just in time for tonight’s NBA All-Star Saturday Night festivities, Birdman randomly released a mixtape titled Rich Gang All-Stars. Don’t get too excited, because the project is a compilation of recent YMCMB efforts, which include Drake’s “Started From the Bottom,” the Future’s Lil Wayne-assisted track “Karate Chop,” and more. A few exclusive cuts are scattered throughout the tape, including this loosie featuring Future, Tyga, Meek Mill and Mystikal.

Titled “Fly Rich,” the track sounds how you would imagine it to, featuring Future Vandross croons on a chorus backed by verses from. The posse cut was produced by S-X, who laced the track with drums and heavy synths that fully accentuate the fly ish Meek Mill, Tyga and Mystikal kick on the record.

DJ Stevie J, not to be confused with the infamous Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta personality, had hosting duties on the 24-track project. Fans can download Rich Gang All-Stars on Dat Piff. Stream/download “Fly Rich” below.

Photo: YouTube