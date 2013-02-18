DJ Drama ft. Wale, Roscoe Dash, & Tyga – “So Many Girls” [VIDEO]

DJ Drama’s latest single from his fourth studio album, Quality Street Music is “So Many Girls” featuring Wale, Roscoe Dash and Tyga.

This new video, which is directed by Alex Nazari (Tyga’s “Make It Nasty,” “Rack City,” 2 Chainz “Spend It”) looks like the best house party you have never been to along with some of the most beautiful women that you’ll never get to see.

The premise looks like a freaky home video taking place in the middle of a party that feature the artists giving their best one-two game on the many females in the party. This track is produced by the Canadian beatsmith and Grammy Award winning Boi-1da (“Forever,” “Best I Ever Had,” “Miss Me”).

This latest single continues the run of strong singles from the Gangsta Grillz DJ and his banner year which included hosting mixtapes from Lil Wayne, Jeremih, Meek Mill, and many more.

You can check out the video for “So Many Girls” featuring Wale, Tyga, and Roscoe Dash down after the jump and be on the look out for another strong year from Mr. Thanksgiving.

Photo: VEVO