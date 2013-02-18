Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Drake, 2 Chainz, Diddy, Nas & More Sit Courtside At 2013 NBA All-Star Game [PHOTOS]

The world of Hip-Hop took over the All-Star festivities this past weekend in Houston, TX. While All-Star Saturday Night served as a warm-up, Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game capped off the weekend in grand fashion.The exhibition game ended with the Western Conference All-Stars defeating the Eastern Conference All-Stars 143-138. Los Angeles Clippers point guard, Chris Paul, took home the game’s MVP honors after delivering 15 assists and tacking on 20 points to lead the west.

However, the highlight of the game came in the closing moments of the game when Lakers star Kobe Bryant took shut reigning MVP and Miami Heat forward, LeBron James down after two clutch block shots.

Hip-Hop was well represented at the game as Jay-Z & Beyoncé sat courtside at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX to take in the game. Diddy and his family were also in attendance as well as Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys, Drake, J.Cole, 2 Chainz, Nas, Common, Machine Gun Kelly, Trinidad James, Common and more all took in the annual congregation of the NBA’s elite.

Check out the entire gallery of the courtside pictures down below if you missed the game or just want to relive the stand-out night for the National Basketball Association.

Photo: AP/NBAE/Twitter/Instagram

