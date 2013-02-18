Drake Pledges Loyalty To YMCMB After Rumors Of Roc Nation Deal [VIDEO]

In a not so conspicuous manner, Drake and Jay-Z looked awfully chummy this past weekend in Houston during NBA All-Star Weekend.

Rumors swirled that Hova was trying to pry Drizzy away from his YMCMB contract and join him over at Roc Nation. While most of the time, these rumors are nothing more than public fodder, the rumors caught enough wind to have the “Started From The Bottom” rapper speak on it at Birdman’s birthday party.

While on stage at Stereo Live last night after the NBA All-Star Game, Drake took the stage with J.Cole, Meek Mill, T.I. and his YMCMB family to pledge his allegiance to the label.

“I want to say happy birthday to the man that made this s**t all possible, he goes by the name of Stunna, Birdman, Baby I need you all to make some motherf**kin’ noise,” Drake began. “Tonight, it was an amazing All Star weekend. It was a great event. I want to say to you as I’m standing in front of you tonight, as a man that’s about to be with Young Money/Cash Money for a lot of…I don’t know how many albums. I’m just here to ride for my team and I’m happy to see that s**t.”

It was back in 2009 that Drake first signed to Cash Money/Young Money Records and he’s been signed to them ever since. The Tornoto MC recently inked a label deal with Warner/Atlantic Records to launch OVO Records with longtime partner Noah “40” Shebib.

Check the video of his profession of loyalty to his camp after the jump.

Photo: Derick G