Drake, Kevin Hart & More Party With & Host Hennessy V.S All-Star Takeover Events [PHOTOS]

Rappers, athletes and other celebs clearly love their Hennessy cognac when partying. The Hennessy V.S All Star Takeover sponsored multiple, star studded functions—including a couple hosted by Kevin Hart and Drake—during this past weekend’s NBA All-Star game festivities. On Saturday night (Feb. 16), it went down at the Hennessy V.S day party at the Compound tent which featured guest like Nas, Common and Nelly. Kevin Hart even got on the microphone for a bit while the music being controlled by Hip-Hop legend Biz Markie. That same evening, Victor Cruz stopped by the Victor Cruz Hennessy Latino event at Bambou.

Way back on Thursay night (Feb. 14), Trinidad James (rocking Supreme spring/summer 2013 gear early), Meek Mill, Flo Rida, Kevin Durant, and more were at The Drake with DJ Irie handling duties on the wheels of steels.

Last night saw All-Star weekend come to a close with a pair of parties. YMCMB rapper Drake hosted the Drake Oasis Tent which saw Nelly and Adrienne Bailon come through. Earlier that day, Under Armour Sports Line hosted a “Kicks & Grits” event that Laz Alonso, Talib Kweli. DJ D-Nice and Anthony Hamilton, among others, as well as Common, who got on the mic and performed.

Check out flicks of all the aforementioned events in the gallery.

—

Photos: Collins Metu Photography

