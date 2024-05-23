Subscribe
News

‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ Tops Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums of All Time List

Beating out Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'.

Published on May 23, 2024

HipHopWired Featured Video
Lauryn Hill x Apple Music

Source: Irma Mchedlishvili / Apple Music

Apple Music has just unveiled their 100 Best Albums of All Time List. Surprisingly the slotted The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill at number one.

As reported by Variety Magazine the popular streaming platform has taken the time to curate their first ever top 100 list. According to their website this is their “definitive list of the greatest albums ever made” and was “assembled with the help of artists and experts, it’s a modern love letter to the records that have shaped the world we live and listen in today.” The effort spans across all music genres and even includes some titles that either hard to find or were just recently made available online.

To the surprise of many The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill was ranked the best album of all time by their brain trust. This accolade is quite remarkable as her debut project beat out the likes of Michael Jackson’s Thriller (#2), Stevie Wonder’s Songs in the Key of Life (#3), Abbey Road by The Beatles (#3). Additionally, some of the culture’s brightest stars also cracked the top 10 with Beyoncé’s Lemonade and Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city

Apple Music also bestowed Ms. Hill with an award in honor of the number one ranking. When Ebro Darden told her the news at the ceremony she simply responded “that’s crazy.” Later on during the event she detailed why the moment is bigger than her. “This is my award, but it’s a rich, deep narrative and involves so many people, and so much sacrifice, and so much time, and so much collective love” she said.

You can view Apple Music’s Top 100 Albums of All Time list here.

Apple Music lauryn hill

