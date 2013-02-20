Beyoncé’s Life Is But A Dream Documentary Gives HBO 10-Year Ratings High

Beyoncé’s Life Is But A Dream documentary proved to be a big hit for HBO. The film premiered over the weekend, snagging 1.8 million viewers, marking a 10-year high for documentaries on the cable network.

HBO’s previous record-holder was Spike Lee’s, When the Levees Broke, about Hurricane Katrina. Lee’s film was seen by 1.7 million viewers upon its debut in 2006.

During Bey’s 90-minute flick, the 31-year-old gave an intimate look into her life both on and off stage. While some critics thought the work was superficial at times, revealed no new information, and further embedded the rumor that she never actually gave birth to Blue Ivy, viewers were still interested enough to show up in droves.

One thing that the critics seemed to agree on was the existence of poignant moments between the star and Jay-Z. In one scene the Houston native describes her love for her husband. “It’s every woman’s dream to feel this way about someone,” she says.

The weekend turned into a Beyoncé’s TV-takeover, as fans tuned in to the OWN network to watch her sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, an hour before the airing of the documentary.

Aside from her television appearances, the multi-Grammy winner is gearing up for her world tour aptly titled, “The Mrs. Carter Show,” and will headline the 2013 Essence Music Festival, for the second time in recent years.

Photo: HBO