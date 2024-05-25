Subscribe
News

Freeway & Jake One ft. Jadakiss “Ringin,” DaBaby “Not Like Us” & More | Daily Visuals 5.24.24

Freeway and Jadakiss bury the old hatchet and DaBaby becomes Mr. Deeds. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on May 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

Source: Radio One Digital / @Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

It feels like it was just yesterday when the Roc-A-Fella crew and The Lox were at each other’s throats with some pretty dope diss records, but luckily for everyone it was all kept on wax and everyone was able to move on from the beef. Now we have a few representatives from each respective camp collaborating on a new cut a few decades later.

In the black-and-white visuals to “Ringin,” Freeway, Jake One roll through the streets of New York in an old school Caddy before picking up Kiss and kicking that OG ish that Hip-Hop purists love to bop to.

From the East to the South, DaBaby borrow’s Kendrick Lamar’s hit instrumental for a second and in his clip for “Not Like Us,” DB does a different kind of drive-by and rolls around hitting random people off with cash before peeling off and going about his business.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Millyz, YG, and more.

FREEWAY & JAKE ONE FT. JADAKISS – “RINGIN”

DABABY – “NOT LIKE US”

MILLYZ – “IN THE WIND”

YG – “WEIRD”

DEITRICK HADDON – “ONE NIGHT IN CALIFORNIA”

MAI LEE – “VON (LOVE ME LIKE THE FIRST TIME)”

JAY WOO – “I HAD A DREAM”

4FARGO FT. HONEY BXBY – “EX FOR A REASON”

RELATED TAGS

Daily Visuals

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023
News

Kanye West Apparently 2-Pieced The Wrong Man When Standing Up For His Wife

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close