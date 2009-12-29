Benzino Opens Fire On Royce Da 5’9” With Diss Track [Video Included]

What started as a jab may turn into a full bout between rapper Royce Da 5’9” and Benzino.

After responding to Zino’s “Good Fellaz” with a freestyle over “Popular Demand” off the upcoming Bar Exam 3, many thought that Nickel would have silenced the former co-owner of The Source.

Releasing a visual for “Break to Build”, however, shows that the bell has rung and round two has officially begun between the two.

Oddly enough, the record actually features a verse from Raekwon, which would make some believe that the Chef was aligning himself with the Boston native. Rae was quick to Twitter to clear any misunderstanding that could have surfaced from hearing his verse.

For the record I wanna say I take no part in nobodys diss song, I just sent them a verse thts it! THAT’S BTW THEM BROTHERS KEEP ME OUTTA IT!

After disappearing into irrelevance, Benzino decided to make his return and call Slaughterhouse overrated. In defense of his team, Royce looks to hold the flag and represent the four for Benzino’s words.

History shows that messing with Detroit rapper’s hasn’t always been the best bet as his past issues with Eminem imminently cost him position at The Source and completely shot his career as a rapper due to the burners “The Sauce” and “Nail in the Coffin” from the former Blonde Bomber.

Obie Trice even had to flex his lyrical muscle to sit him down for a moment of clarity with “Welcome to Detroit City.”

Good luck this time around Benzino, Royce is far from a walk in the park.

“Betta watch your mouth Royce. N*ggas will murder you.”

Watch the visual for “Break to Build” here: