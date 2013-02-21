Justin Timberlake To Host Saturday Night Live For The Fifth Time

For the fifth time in his career, Justin Timberlake will be front and center at 30 Rockefeller Center as he’s been tapped to host and perform on NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

Timberlake’s latest foray on the live sketch show will take place on March 9th, the week after Kevin Hart is set to host with musical guest Macklemore & Ryan Lewis. The “Cry Me A River” singer is also scheduled to visit the Late Night With Jimmy Fallon in days prior to the SNL appearance.

Timberlake is a regular on Fallon’s show, especially after performing the wildly popular “History Of Rap” segments, where they join The Roots in a medley of classic songs. After a standout performance at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards, Timberlake is riding high off the success of his single “Suit & Tie,” featuring Jay-Z. He’s also enjoyed similar success with his follow-up record, “Mirrors,” both produced by Timbaland.

After hosting for the fifth time, Timberlake will be hold the record for a musician for holding down the most hosting duties in the show’s history. Justin’s third solo album The 20/20 Experience will be released on March 19th, his first solo album in seven years.

Photo: NBC/Universal