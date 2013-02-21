Fat Joe – “Ceilings To The Sky” [VIDEO]

Fat Joe drops yet another viral video, this time for a cut called “Ceilings To The Sky.”

In the black and white clip, while spitting rhyme over a string laced and drums filled groove, the Bronx rapper gets chauffeured around Miami and kicks it in a high rise with a spectacular view. You know, the usual paid rapper trappings.

Unfortunately for Joe Crack, not paying Uncle Sam his due share led to him pleading guilty to tax evasion in New Jersey late last year. The “Flow Joe” rapper should be sentenced soon, so at the moment it’s unknown what that means for his forthcoming The Dark Side 3 project.

Until that’s all sorted out, watch the Mind Muscle CX directed video for “Ceiling To The Sky” below.

