Jay-Z & Justin Timberlake Announce “Legends Of The Summer” Tour

The rumors have circulated, but now it is official. This summer, Jay-Z and Justin Timberlake will embark on a stadium tour across the United States.

The God MC took to his website, Life + Times, to announce the venues for the upcoming tour titled “Legends Of The Summer,” but refused to reveal any dates. Jigga’s wife, Beyoncé, will also hit the road this summer in her worldwide trek known as “The Mrs. Carter Show.”

Jay and JT’s stadium tour will be in support of Timberlake’s third solo album, The 20/20 Experience, the singer’s first solo project in close to seven years. There have also been rumors that Hov has been working on a new solo album according to his trusted engineer, Young Guru, and Roc Nation producer Jahlil Beats.

TImberlake’s The 20/20 Experience will be in stores March 19th. Hit the jump to check out the venues that Jigga and Justin will hit this summer.

UPDATE: Dates and venues below.

July 17th – Rogers Centre – Toronto, ON July 19th – Yankee Stadium – New York, NY July 22nd – Soldier Field – Chicago, IL July 26th – Candlestick Park – San Francisco, CA July 28th – Rose Bowl – Los Angeles, CA July 31 – BC Place Stadium – Vancouver, BC August 4th – Hershey Stadium – Hershey, PA August 6th – Ford Field – Detroit, MI August 8th – M+T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, MD August 10th – Fenway Park – Boston, MA August 13th – Citizens Bank Park – Philadelphia, PA August 16th – SunLife Stadium – Miami, FL

Photo: WireImage