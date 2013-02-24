Kanye West Throws Shots At Justin Timberlake, Obama & More In London [VIDEO]

Kanye West and rants go together like peanut butter and jelly, and once again Yeezy used the stage to vent some frustrations. While in London Saturday night, the Chicago superstar railed against the GRAMMYs, Justin Timberlake’s “Suit & Tie” single and even President Barack Obama.

West was performing the first of back-to-back shows at the Hammersmith Apollo and shortly after performing the Cruel Summer single “Clique,” the G.O.O.D. Music chieftain got a few things off his chest. Graciously thanking the crowd, Kanye launched into his rant by mentioning that he owns a residence in London. But shortly after, he began to rail against the industry.

“I hate business people,” said a seemingly frustrated West. “People get on the phone with me and talk to me like ‘What kind of business can it do, tho? What kind of business are you doing? What’s the numbers? How much did you sell?’”

After a few moments of that, West started to dig in. “Remind me again why we in this sh-t? / Remind me why the GRAMMYs can suck my d-ck,” he crooned in a sing-song freestyle. “Remind me again who’s the original Superfly/And I got love for Hov but I ain’t f-ckin’ with that ‘Suit & Tie.'”

West threw shots at corporate sponsors as well, just before having what appears to be a bit of meltdown. Mentioning the loss of his mother in an especially emotional moment, West then said, “I don’t give a f-ck what the President has to say” before going on to some other choice words.

It seemed like Kanye West was working something out with himself onstage, and may have destroyed some endorsement opportunities for himself in the process as well.

Check out the onstage rant in the video clip courtesy of TeamKanyeDaily below.

—

Photo: YouTube