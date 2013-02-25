Kanye West Ends Second London Show With Primal Yell, Mic Drop [VIDEO]

Kanye West held his second show at London’s Hammersmith Apollo last night and ended his performance in strange fashion.

After putting the music world on notice about how he felt about corporate America and Justin Timberlake’s “Suit & Tie” record, many awaited what he would do for an encore. Instead of delivering another trademark freestyle about his personal opinion on certain things going on around him, Kanye yelled.

West yelled loudly, he yelled forcefully, he yelled maniacally. Donning an all white outfit along with a loosened straitjacket, West ended a rendition of his Late Registration hit single “Touch The Sky” in head-scratching fashion.

As his singing turned into yelling and yelling turned into screeching, West dropped the microphone and walked up his slanted stage to make his exit from the show. The future father-to-be has been steadfast in his policy of not doing any interviews so his live shows are as much as you are going to get from the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy rapper.

Hit the jump and turn your volume down a little bit to check out West’s latest strange stage appearance.

Photo: AP