‘The Vince Staples Show’ Renewed For 2nd Season On Netflix

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

If rapping doesn’t work out for him, Vince Staples has a solid acting and screenwriting career in the work. On Thursday (May 30), Netflix revealed it had renewed The Vince Staples Show for a second season.

The Vince Staples Show received critical acclaim upon its release back in February. But like anything involving creators of color, fans were wary after there was no immediate announcement of a second season despite the praise the show received for it’s combination of wit, consciousness and comedy.

Well, now we need not worry.

“The Vince Staples Show is back! The people have spoken and the most riveting, captivating, and polarizing show on Netflix is returning for season 2. Get ready for hijinks that only a mother can love. Thank you, Netflix!,” said the “Norf Norf” rapper in a statement.

Recently, Staples dropped a new album, his last on Def Jam, called Dark Skies.

Hip-Hop Wired spoke to Vince Staples just before his show debuted. One of his favorite episodes is the 2nd, where a bank robbery goes down and he happens to know the guys pulling the jux—the wildly enteratining dissonance is a mark of the show.

“We definitely wanted to do that,” said Vince Staples. “It was intentional because that’s life, you never know what it’s going to throw your way and within these environments, sometimes it can get extremely crazy. But also, we’ve been taught to keep our composure. And if something is normal you don’t understand when it’s abnormal to the rest of the world.