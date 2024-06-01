Subscribe
News

Dave East & Mike & Keys “God Produced It,” G6reddot ft. Kodak Black “The Way” & More | Daily Visuals 5.31.24

Dave East heads to church and 6Greddot and Kodak Black make some white people comfortable. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on May 31, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE

 

As of late Dave East has been going hard with new work and new clips and for his latest offering the Harlem representative links up with producers extraordinaire, Mike & Keys to drop some heat to get the block amped up for the summer weather.

Dropping off some new visuals to “God Produced It,” Dave East makes use of an old school video camcorder to capture his likeness as he struts through the streets of Harlem and posts up in front of a church where he kicks his rhymes and daps up the locals who recognize the man before them.

Down South, 6Greedot and Kodak Black hit the high seas and in their clip to “The Way,” the two men hop on a car boat and enjoy some sun in the fun before chopping it up with old white folks who seem to enjoy their company. Kodak Black must’ve lowered their guard by saying he was a Trump supporter or something. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from J.I., Tina, and more.

DAVE EAST & MIKE & KEYS – “GOD PRODUCED IT”

G6REDDOT FT. KODAK BLACK – “THE WAY”

J.I. – “11PM IN LDN”

TINA – “BEEN PRETTY”

FLO MILLI – “CLAP SUM”

KAMAIYAH – “ONE & ONLY”

LINABBY – “LEMME GO FREESTYLE”

POLO G – “ANGELS IN THE SKY”

THE MUSALINI FT. JIMMY WATERS & ALEXYS RAE – “EAST TO WEST”

 

RELATED TAGS

Daily Visuals

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Quavo
News

Vado ft. Benny The Butcher “Gotta Wait,” Quavo “Clear The Smoke” & More | Daily Visuals 5.28.24

Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close