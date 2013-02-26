Joey Bada$$ ft. Chance The Rapper – “Wendy N Becky” [LISTEN]

If you are feeling just a little bit jazzy today, Joey Bada$$ and Chance The Rapper have just the jam for you on this new single “Wendy N Becky.”

This Thelonius Martin-produced jam is another cut from the Beast Coast product that is a call back to the golden era of the 1990s. The teenage prodigies, representing New York & Chicago respectively, talk about the benefits of cranial activities if you catch the euphemism.

The leader of the Pro Era and the touted Windy City spitter talk to the ladies on this new track that was spotted at Andrew Barber’s Fake Shore Drive. This is the first record to kick off Pro Era week, for which a new song from the Beast Coast crew will hit the net for each day of this upcoming week.

Turn this one up and relax to that “Wendy N Becky” down after the jump.

Photo: Green Label Sound