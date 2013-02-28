Full Episode Of Law And Order: SVU Inspired By Chris Brown & Rihanna [VIDEO]

Last night on the NBC network, the controversial episode of Law And Order: Special Victims Unit aired that was loosely inspired by the Chris Brown and Rihanna controversy.

Pulling from the headlines of the 2009 assault that took place the night before the Grammy Awards, Caleb Bryant (portraying Brown) and Micha (portraying Rihanna) are a volatile couple that are in the public eye much like the two pop stars.

Many real-life references in the show include Micha stating that they should go on a double date with Brown and Rihanna. Also the public reaction to the assault was also referenced, with Micha saying she’s receiving tweets: “They’re either calling me a ho or begging me to forgive him.”

The episode culminates with a fight at the nightclub that kills Micha’s producer mentor with Bryant pulling the trigger. When Micha refuses to testify in court after a confession that points Caleb as the trigger man, the two run off to Bermuda together where the Rihanna stand-in ends up murdered after questioning his text message.

