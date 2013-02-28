J. Cole Discusses Avoiding A Sophomore Curse & Joint Album With Kendrick Lamar [LISTEN]

Fresh off a speaking engagement at the prestigious Harvard University, J. Cole spoke with Jenny Boom Boom about the process of his upcoming album, Born Sinner.

While the Roc Nation rapper reveals that he’s not worried about the content on his album, he does not want to hit a sophomore slump. “They say the sophomore curse is about the actual product and not sales so the sophomore curse is that your sophomore album isn’t going to be as good as the first. So I don’t think I’ll have that problem at all,” Cole tells Jenny Boom Boom.

“Commercially, I just hope it is successful again. I hope it is more successful. I hope it cruses it in terms of sales and critical acclaim. I just want those things to happen.”

The “Power Trip” rapper also spoke on not wanting to have as many rappers on his album, much like his debut which only featured guest verses from Missy Elliott, Jay-Z & Drake. “Me, just me. Miguel’s on there right now. I got a couple of features for a couple of hooks but in terms of rappers, I don’t know yet. I don’t want anybody on it but me.”

As far as the rumored collaborative project with Kendrick Lamar, Cole maintains that the project will be coming soon. “We got in a few times, last time was months ago. Working with him is incredible, it’s dope. It’s like your little cousin used to come over and all you did was play basketball and play video games and you liked the same things. It was like that, but we got in. It was dope.”

Check out the full interview down below.

—

Photo: YouTube