New ‘Alien: Romulus’ Trailer Has The Face-Hugging Xenomorph Fades We Need

We’re still two months away from seeing what director Fede Álvarez has in store for us when he resurrects a classic horror franchise with Alien: Romulus—and judging from the latest trailer, it’s going to be scary good.

Taking place in-between the events of 1979’s Alien and 1986’s Aliens, Romulus is set to be a standalone story which features the terrifying Xenomorph creatures that became iconic back in the 1980’s. After a team of space-traveling colonizers stumble upon an empty space station, the group soon realizes that they’re not alone and learn exactly why the space station is now “abandoned” as it’ crew fell victim to the alien lifeforms whose sole purpose is to kill and reproduce (and not in the sexy way).

Now that they find themselves fighting for their lives and looking for a way off the space station, the colonizers find themselves on the run from face-huggers and Xenomorphs who don’t tend to leave any witnesses at their crime scenes. They G’d up like that.

Check out the trailer to Alien: Romulus below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this when it hits theaters this coming August 16.