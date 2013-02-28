Snoop Lion Taps Drake, T.I., Chris Brown & More For Reincarnated [VIDEO]

Snoop Lion will complete his musical and spiritual transformation when he drops his brand new album, Reincarnated, on April 23rd. The forthcoming reggae and dancehall influenced album is executive produced by Diplo and the Major Lazer production team and will be released in conjunction with Berhane Sound System, Mad Decent, VICE Music, and RCA Records.

Reincarnated will boast features from Drake, Chris Brown, Busta Rhymes, T.I. Akon, Rita Ora, as well as Dancehall Stars Popcaan and Mavado. The album includes tracks like “La, La, La” “Ashtrays and Heartbreaks,” “Harder Times,” and the very personal, “No Guns Allowed,” which will serve as the next single off Reincarnated. The song features his daughter, up-and-coming artist Cori B.

An official selection of the critically acclaimed Toronto International Film Festival, Reincarnated will also be released in theaters on March 15th. “We were searching for true reggae music and the message of peace and hope it reflects,” says Snoop Lion of Reincarnated. “It’s so much a part of who I am, and this record is all about paying homage and giving respect to those who created and love reggae music, and hopefully introducing it to a whole new audience. I feel truly honored to make this album and respect to all who blazed the path for me.”

