Ray J Says Diddy Deserves “100 Lashes” For What He Did To Cassie

With the release of the video which caught Diddy assaulting Cassie in a hotel in 2016, many of his fans and peers have turned their back on the Hip-Hop icon. Now, you can add Ray J to that growing list as he feels the Bad Boy founder deserves to have hands put on him as well.

Just days after Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace, said she’d welcome the opportunity to slap Diddy for his abusive ways, Ray J echoed the sentiment during his sit-down interview with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay. Delving into the topic of his friendship with P. Diddy, Shannon asked Ray J about his thoughts on the situation that The Diddler finds himself in following the release of the Cassie video and everything else that’s been brought to light as well.

Not one to mince his words, Ray J expressed his disappointment in Diddy. “Everybody messes up, but we can’t be cool after that. It’s unforgivable, it’s too much,” he said. “Never being able to be around us and our world ’cause we don’t condone that is definitely a fact. And from there you have to go on that journey on your own and find yourself and find forgiveness for yourself somewhere far from where we’re at. There’s no room for that here.”

Aside from asking Diddy to keep his distance from himself and everyone else who isn’t a part of abusive culture, Ray J feels that a public beating would be a proper punishment for the Hip-Hop superstar-turned public pariah.

“The homie need a public whipping. It’s the only way it’s going to be right. With a pubic whipping.” Demonstrating that Puff should be tied with his hands in the air, Ray J says P. Diddy should get “100 lashes.”

Yeah, we’re not sure if that exact method of punishment is called for. We’d rather Biggie’s mom just slap him in public while he’s getting hauled off to prison or something. Just sayin’.

Ray J also took the time to apologize to Cassie for not knowing what was going on when he kicked it with her and Puff and praised her for being strong in such dire times saying, “You are strong. I’m sorry for everything that you encountered. I’ve been around you, I’ve been around y’all. I never knew and I apologize for even continuing to just be around.”

Check out Ray J speak on Puff and Cassie, and let us know your thoughts on the situation in the comments section below.