Pharrell Williams Turns To LEGO For His Upcoming ‘Piece By Piece’ Biopic

Biopics about your favorite music artists have become all the rage over the past few years, but this latest one is by far thee most original as Pharrell Williams will be releasing his own biopic film as a Lego.

Yes, you read that right. With the help of Lego and Focus Features, Pharrell’s upcoming Piece By Piece film will tell his story in the form of animated Lego pieces, and honestly, we’re low-key loving it. Directed by Morgan Neville, Piece By Piece delves into Pharrell’s childhood as the “odd” kid who developed a deep love of music and how his passion for it turned him into the music legend/icon that he is today.

Speaking to Variety, Skateboard P explained why he chose such a unique method to tell his story and as it turns out, it was a genius way of going about it.

Variety reports:

“Everyone was doing them at the time, and I was like, ‘Hell no.’ I never want to do what everybody else is doing,” Williams recalls. “Everybody’s taking the Lincoln Tunnel, then I want to take a plane.” Neville chimes in: “Or a jet ski.”

He continues: “But when he finally said the magic words, ‘You can do it any way you want,’ I knew deep down inside that I wanted to do it through Lego.”

There was freedom in the bricks, which would allow Williams’ story to reach more than just the people who’d be nostalgic for the behind-the-scenes stories about his music.

“We wanted it to be a medium for anyone that just wanted to hear a good, aspirational, inspiring story told vividly, in a way that felt like it could apply to them personally,” he explains. “That they’d realize that at seven years old or 77 years old, they could wake up tomorrow and go tell their story, piece by piece.”

It really does look like it’s going to be a fun and inspirational film for people of all ages. And for all you true blue Hip-Hoppers out there, the film will also have Lego appearances from the likes of Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, Busta Rhymes and Snoop Dogg.

So yeah, we can’t wait for this one.

Check out the trailer for Piece By Piece below, and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it hits theaters Oct. 11.