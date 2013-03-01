Kanye West Condemns Brands, Praises Creativity In Amsterdam [VIDEO]

Like we always do at this time, Kanye West took that stage last night in Amsterdam and got some more things off of his chest.

For every show he has performed abroad, West has had something to talk about. While the soliloquies may seem random in nature, they all have had a common theme of resisting corporate America.

The latest such freestyle came in the form of West telling people to resist against corporate brands.

“I just feel like I wanted something better, something fresher. It wasn’t because of the pressure it’s just that I wanted something better or fresher,” Kanye said in a rapping cadence. “See a lot of people by brands because of the pressure, and without the brands they make you feel lesser. Every bus stop there’s a message, get like this. Pretty girl, black and white photo. Get like this.”

This is a far cry from the man who once rapped that he wanted to “act ballerific like it’s all terrific,” on his single “All Falls Down.” With the consistent straitjacket theme and his maniacal screams the other night, this can all possibly be in lieu off his rumored next solo album, Black American Psycho. Makes sense to us. Hit the jump to check out Yeezy’s latest theatrics.

—

Photo: TeamKanyeDaily