Kid Cudi Guest Stars On The Cleveland Show [VIDEO]

Following Kanye West‘s lead, Kid Cudi lends his voice to The Cleveland Show in this new episode which aired last night on the Fox Network.

On the episode titled “Brownsized,” Cudi plays Devon, the straight-laced new boyfriend of Roberta, voiced by Reagan Gomez-Preston. Roberta is set up by her younger brother, Rallo, who has been trying to get her to date a black man after her relationship with her white boyfriend fall apart.

After watching an episode of “Breaking Bad” with the children Devon lays down the law by stating “Starting right now, your bed time is two and a half hours ago. Get upstairs, brush your teeth, say your prayers…to Jesus, and if I hear one peep out of you I will spank you. Takes a village.” Will Roberta embrace Devon or will she go back to her white trash ex-boyfriend.

This comes off the heels of Cudi’s recently released single “Immortal” that will be on his upcoming album Indicud dropping on April 23rd. Check out the full episode which also includes Cleveland quitting his job down after the jump.

Photo: Hulu