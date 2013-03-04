Gucci Mane Was Officially Changing His Name, Then Changed His Mind

Gucci Mane was going to officially change his name to…wait for it…Guwop. La Flare took to Twitter (where else?) early this morning to formally announce the upcoming name change.

“July 2nd I’m officially changing my rap name to Guwop and retiring the great GucciMane Thanks Fans, for 8 years as Gucci now it’s Wop turn,” tweeted the “Lemonade” rapper.

Considering that this is the same rapper that tattooed an ice cream onto his face, we had no reason to doubt the sincerity of his claims. However, about a half hour later, Gucci had a change of heart, while promoting a pair of upcoming new mixtapes, naturally. “I am officially NOT changing my name to Guwop it will officially stay Gucci Mane due to my Fans’ response.. Trap House 3 & Juug House July 2,” read his tweet.

Ahh, the old fake announcement to get your attention ploy. It worked; Gucci’s name change message was re-tweeted over 6,600 times and the Atlanta rapper already has over 1.1 million followers.

It’s been a busy 2013 for Gucci so far. Just a couple of days ago he dropped the Free Bricks 2 mixtape with Young Scooter and on February 13 he blessed his fans with the Trap God 2 mixtape.

Was Gucci really going to change his name? Doubtful. But tomfoolery on Twitter has way less collateral damage than rap beef. Peep the tweets in the gallery so that you know the shenanigans were real, for about 30 minutes.

