Drake & Pusha T Perform At CIAA Weekend In Charlotte [VIDEO]

Once a year, Charlotte, N.C., becomes a zoo for the one and only CIAA (Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) Weekend, a basketball tournament comprised of nothing but HBCUs. The annual event also brings a host of your favorite rappers to the 704, among which this year included the likes of Drake and Pusha T. Both MCs gave impromptu performances at separate venues to much fanfare.

“I don’t necessarily perform at every club, but I want to tell you that 935, every time I come through y’all [sic] show me so much motherf**kin’ love. You know what I’m about to do,” said the YMCMB rapper to the crowd at Club 935, before ringing off his remix of Lil Reese’s “Us.” Drake also performed a short set of other hits, including “HYFR,” and his verse from 2 Chainz’s “No Lie.”

At the same time, Pusha Ton was just around the corner at the Speed 3 Block Party at the Nascar Hall of Fame, where he and DJ Drama rocked the crowd with his Wrath of Caine standout “Blocka.”

Footage of Drake’s performance can be see below. Hit the following page to see the G.O.O.D. Music MC do his thing as well.

