Wolverine Annoyed With Deadpool’s Face In New ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Trailer

The chemistry between these two already seems off the charts...

Published on June 10, 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine trailer

Source: YouTube / Marvel Studios

We’re still weeks away from finally indulging in the lone Marvel movie of 2024 in Deadpool & Wolverine and with all the rumors circulating about what to expect and who’s going to make guest cameos, the latest trailer does offer a small peak at what Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have in store for us.

Over the weekend a new teaser trailer was released for the highly-anticipated film and while we’ve seen lots of the footage in the previous trailer, this time around we get a quick look at Lady Deadpool’s legs (rumored to be Taylor Swift), a man who seems to be Juggernaut playing the background of one of the scenes, and we see Wolverine having a hard time landing a single blow on the film’s main protagonist, Cassandra Nova (Professor X’s powerful mutant cousin).

With much hype around whether or not all those rumors about previous MCU superheroes will actually be making appearances in the film continuing to swirl, we’ll have to wait until July 26th to find out if any of them prove to be true (we’re crossing our fingers for that Wolverine vs. Hulk scene to be true).

Check out the latest teaser trailer to Deadpool & Wolverine below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it hits theaters this coming July in the comments section.

